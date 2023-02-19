Beazley’s (BZLYF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank currently has a $875.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.14) to GBX 840 ($10.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.55) to GBX 748 ($9.08) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.19) to GBX 775 ($9.41) in a report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $685.43.

Beazley Stock Performance

Beazley stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.