Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.42) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.81) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,100 ($37.63) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.06) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.05).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.8 %

SHEL opened at GBX 2,541 ($30.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,385.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,335.60. The company has a market capitalization of £176.60 billion, a PE ratio of 536.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.42).

Shell Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 2,025.32%.

In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.35) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($241,711.94). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.