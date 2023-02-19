Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.88 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $15.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $15.81 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.54.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day moving average of $261.75. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.