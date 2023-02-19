Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $17.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $17.90 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.60 per share.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.54.

BIIB opened at $278.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

