Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

Several equities analysts have commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 106,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

