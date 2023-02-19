Bloom Burton Weighs in on Reunion Neuroscience Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REUN)

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Bloom Burton lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Bloom Burton currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reunion Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Reunion Neuroscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on REUN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REUN. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.
