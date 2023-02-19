BMO Capital Markets Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $215.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADI. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.32.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.97. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

