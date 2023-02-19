Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Ted Bogich Sells 30,433 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $66.19 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

