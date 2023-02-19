BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 79,793 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,793 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 44.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 147.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 100,893 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of AUY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.16%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

