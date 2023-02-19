BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.