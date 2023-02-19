BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 899,304 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $56,666,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 839,673 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

