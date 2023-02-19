BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.76 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $219,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,179,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.91%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

