BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after buying an additional 154,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,673,000 after buying an additional 151,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $17,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.00. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

