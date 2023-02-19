BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

