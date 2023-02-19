BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

