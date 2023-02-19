BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,689 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average of $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

