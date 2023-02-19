BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,861 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.19. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

