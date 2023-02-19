BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,092 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $83.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

