BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,467 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,099,000 after acquiring an additional 101,556 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,986,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $68.38 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

