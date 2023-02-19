BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,468 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

