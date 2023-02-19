BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,184 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 147.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 51.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $7,835,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

