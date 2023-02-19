BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,389 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK Increases Dividend

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.