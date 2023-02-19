BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after buying an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,454,000 after purchasing an additional 265,547 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 11.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,119,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,007,000 after purchasing an additional 408,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

