BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Further Reading

