Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $24.25

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 173.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

