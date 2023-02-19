Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $93.77

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness Company Profile

NYSE PLNT opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $94.67.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

