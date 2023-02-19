Brokerages Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target at $95.04

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.04.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

