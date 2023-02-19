Brokers Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Generac in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Generac Trading Down 2.4 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.37.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.48. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.50.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.