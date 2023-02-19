Brokers Set Expectations for CSL Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSL in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for CSL’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CSLLY opened at $102.34 on Friday. CSL has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

