Brokers Set Expectations for CSL Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSL in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for CSL’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
CSL Price Performance
CSL Company Profile
CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.
