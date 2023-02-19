Brokers Set Expectations for Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGEM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.89.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.