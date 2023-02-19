Brokers Set Expectations for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

OTLK has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

OTLK stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 41,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 103,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $125,971.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,012,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

See Also

