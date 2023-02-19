Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,319 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 90.1% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 66,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.