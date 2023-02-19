Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 71,443 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,443 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 192,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

