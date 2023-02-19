Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 717 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $263.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

