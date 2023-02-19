Brown Advisory Inc. Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.92% of MillerKnoll worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,927,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $68,747,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.48. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

