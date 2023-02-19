Brown Advisory Inc. Has $11.58 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 30,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

GD stock opened at $235.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

