Brown Advisory Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

