Brown Advisory Inc. Has $15.45 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 29,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 171,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 254.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 295,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,775,000 after buying an additional 211,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 318,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,046,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $244.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.