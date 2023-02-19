Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.31 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,107,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.49 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

