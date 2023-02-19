Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Down 0.6 %

Equifax stock opened at $211.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.65. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

