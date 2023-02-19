Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $65,465,000. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 170.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 10,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Oracle by 19.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 68,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

