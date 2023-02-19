Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 93.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after acquiring an additional 631,426 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 54.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452,482 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.75.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

