Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 36,910 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,910 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Star Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Star Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Star Group in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Star Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGU shares. StockNews.com cut Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Star Group, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $648.19 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

