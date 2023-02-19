Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,104 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,419,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after buying an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CCI opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.