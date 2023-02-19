C3.ai Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 62,644 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the typical volume of 22,504 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $23.84 on Friday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.50.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

