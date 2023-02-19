California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,400 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 889,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.