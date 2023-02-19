Canaccord Genuity Group Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$92.50

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

iA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$89.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.64. The company has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$58.70 and a 1 year high of C$90.85.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at iA Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

