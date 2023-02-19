Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $57,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.11. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

