CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

