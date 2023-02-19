CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 597,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,171,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 891,045 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

